Toronto stocks head higher, U.S. stocks also up; Loonie edges higher
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 11:29AM EST
TORONTO -- The energy, industrials and materials sectors helped Canada's main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.40 points at 14,575.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 154.89 points at 23,686.24. The S&P 500 index was up 7.84 points at 2,557.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.12 points at 6,832.59.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.24 cents US compared with an average of 75.11 cents US on Monday.
The February crude contract was up 76 cents at US$49.28 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 6.8 cents at US$3.01 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$4.00 at US$1,285.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.20 of a cent at US$2.64 a pound.
