

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was flat in late-morning trading as gains in the financial sector were offset by losses in the energy, industrials and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.03 points at 15,374.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.36 points at 26,215.66. The S&P 500 index was down 3.39 points at 2,810.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.05 points at 7,546.70.

The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.29 cents US compared with an average of 76.36 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down 58 cents at US$61.09 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 3.5 cents at US$3.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.50 at US$1,225.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.95 cents at US$2.74 a pound.