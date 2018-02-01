Toronto stocks fall, U.S. stock markets drop; Loonie ticks higher
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 12:40AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:19AM EST
TORONTO -- The consumer sector and financial stocks stepped back as Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.08 points to 15,863.59, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.95 points to 26,120.44. The S&P 500 index was down 2.41 points to 2,821.40 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 10.81 points to 7,422.29.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.42 cents US, up from an average price of 81.35 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude contract was up 94 cents to US$65.67 per barrel and the March natural gas contract down 12 cents to US$2.88 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up $2.50 to US$1,345.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.20 a pound.
