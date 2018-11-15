Toronto stocks fall, U.S. markets mixed; Loonie up against U.S. dollar
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 2:00AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 11:47AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy, financial and industrial sectors, while the loonie edged up compared with the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.54 points at 15,104.58.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 147.48 points at 24,933.02. The S&P 500 index was down 9.62 points at 2,691.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.83 of a point at 7,137.22.
The Canadian dollar traded higher at 75.62 cents US compared with an average of 75.56 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude oil contract was up 71 cents at US$57.15 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 66.0 cents at US$4.18 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,213.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.35 cents at US$2.75 a pound.
