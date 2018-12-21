

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading amid losses in the health-care sector, which includes the big marijuana companies, and the financial sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.13 points at 14,122.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.46 points at 22,922.06. The S&P 500 index was up 1.36 points at 2,468.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.05 points at 6,487.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.78 cents US compared with an average of 74.10 cents on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up 34 cents at US$46.22 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 12.9 cents at US$3.712 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,262.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.60 cents at US$2.6805 a pound.