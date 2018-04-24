Toronto stocks edge higher, U.S. stocks slips lower
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. (Adrien Veczan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 12:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 11:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, helped by the financial and materials sectors, while U.S. stocks fell into the red.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.73 points to 15,557.79, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.56 points to 24,413.13. The S&P 500 index was down 3.23 points to 2,667.06 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 27.19 points to 7,101.41.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.96 cents US, up from an average value of 77.92 cents US on Monday.
The June crude contract was up 42 cents to US$69.06 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$6.40 to US$1,330.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents to US$3.15 a pound.
