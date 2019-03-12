Toronto stocks close up slightly, loonie up; U.S. stock markets mixed
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 4:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed modestly higher along with the loonie, while U.S. markets were mixed as Boeing Co.'s stock weighed on the Dow.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 30.42 points at 16,136.66.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 96.22 points at 25,554.66. The S&P 500 index was up 8.22 points at 2,791.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.97 points at 7,591.03.
The Canadian dollar averaged 74.75 cents US compared with an average of 74.55 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract closed up eight cents at $56.87 per barrel and the April natural gas contract up a penny at US$2.78 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract ended up US$7 at US$1,298.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$2.93 a pound.
