Toronto stock market steps back in late-morning trading, loonie slips
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 12:17AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 11:45AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the influential financial and materials sectors lost ground, while the loonie lost nearly half a cent against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.65 points to 15,416.99, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 170.33 points to 25,049.05. The S&P 500 index was down 8.53 points to 2,723.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 19.94 points to 7,259.41.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.27 cents US, down from an average price of 79.74 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was up five cents to US$61.60 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$16.30 to US$1,339.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents to US$3.18 a pound.
