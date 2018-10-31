

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index started November by notching a third straight day of positive growth led by higher metals and materials.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 122.87 points to 15,150.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 264.98 points to 25,380.74. The S&P 500 index was up 28.63 points to 2,740.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 128.16 points at 7,434.02.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.41 cents US compared with an average of 76.09 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down $1.62 to US$63.69 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$23.60 at US$1,238.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.25 cents at US$2.72 a pound.