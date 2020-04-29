TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index soared to a near eight-week high as the energy sector surged despite producers posting big losses as they cut oil production.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 429.82 points at 15,228.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 532.31 points at 24,633.86. The S&P 500 index was up 76.12 points at 2,939.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 306.98 points at 8,914.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.83 cents US compared with an average of 71.54 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was up US$2.72 at US$15.06 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 7.9 cents at nearly US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$1,713.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.5 cents at US$2.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.