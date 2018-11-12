Toronto stock market pushes higher, despite energy weakness on drop in oil
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 11:46PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 11:31AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains in the financial, industrial and materials sectors outweighed losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.85 points at 15,236.25.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.95 points at 25,495.13. The S&P 500 index was up 26.34 points at 2,752.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.98 points at 7,310.85.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.56 cents US.
The December crude contract was down US$2.57 at US$57.36 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 21.2 cents at US$4 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 40 cents at US$1,203.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.05 cents at US$2.70 a pound.
