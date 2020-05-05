TORONTO -- Technology and utilities led Canada's main stock index higher while the price of crude rose for a fifth-straight day.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 66.52 points at 14,811.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 133.33 points at 23,883.09. The S&P 500 index was up 25.70 points at 2,868.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 98.41 points at 8,809.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.27 cents US compared with an average of 71.00 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$4.17 at US$24.56 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 14.1 cents at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,710.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$2.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.