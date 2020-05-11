TORONTO -- Shopify Inc. led Canada's main stock index higher to start the week as the technology sector continued to thrive in Canada and the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 136.66 points at 15,103.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.33 points at 24,221.99. The S&P 500 index was up 0.39 points at 2,930.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 71.02 points at 9,192.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.37 cents US compared with an average of 71.77 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.09 at US$25.08 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 0.3 of a cent at nearly US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$15.90 at US$1,698.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.6 cents at US$2.38 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.