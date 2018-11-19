Toronto stock market lower; U.S. stocks and loonie also down
A Canadian "loonie" one-dollar piece is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., on January 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:39AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in energy and financial stocks, while the health-care sector, which includes the big marijuana companies, also lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.78 points at 15,121.72.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 295.11 points at 25,118.11. The S&P 500 index was down 31.78 points at 2,704.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 151.38 points at 7,096.49.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 75.89 cents US compared with an average of 76.02 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was up five cents at US$56.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 25.8 cents at US$4.53 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,223.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.55 of a cent at US$2.80 a pound.
