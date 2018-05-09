Toronto stock market lower despite strength in the energy sector led by oil
A loonie is pictured in North Vancouver, in April, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 4:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 11:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning as strength in the energy sector boosted by a higher price for oil was offset by weakness in the financial sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.95 points to 15,838.76, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.73 points to 24,342.48. The S&P 500 index was up 3.34 points to 2,675.26 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 4.17 points to 7,262.73.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.74 cents US, up from an average value of 77.14 cents US on Tuesday.
The June crude contract was up US$1.76 to US$70.82 per barrel a day after the U.S. moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran. The June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$2.60 to US$1,316.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$3.06 a pound.
