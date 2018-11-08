Toronto stock market lower as energy sinks, oil trades lower; U.S. markets down
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 11:41PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 9, 2018 11:50AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved lower as the energy sector sank into the red as the price of oil slid lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.91 points at 15,265.56.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.2 points at 25,999.02. The S&P 500 index was down 25.57 points at 2,781.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.63 points at 7,409.26.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 75.72 cents US compared with an average of 76.25 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude contract was down 58 cents at US$60.09 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 26.4 cents at US$3.81 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,212.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.90 cents at US$2.70 a pound.
