

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved lower as the energy sector sank into the red as the price of oil slid lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.91 points at 15,265.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.2 points at 25,999.02. The S&P 500 index was down 25.57 points at 2,781.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.63 points at 7,409.26.

The Canadian dollar traded lower at 75.72 cents US compared with an average of 76.25 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 58 cents at US$60.09 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 26.4 cents at US$3.81 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,212.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.90 cents at US$2.70 a pound.