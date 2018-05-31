Toronto stock market, loonie dip as Trump imposes metal tariffs on Canada
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:16PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index and the loonie slipped in mid-morning trading after the U.S. announced tariffs on metal imports from Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.20 points to 16,034.46, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 238.94 points to 24,428.84. The S&P 500 index was down 12.11 points to 2,711.90 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 5.88 points to 7,456.57.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.12 cents US, down from Wednesday's average value of 77.54 cents US.
The July crude contract was down 60 cents to US$67.61 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents to US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $2.70 to US$1,309.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent to US$3.08 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- CRTC: Internet video, music services must pay up to save Canadian content
- Canada Goose plots expansion in China with stores and Alibaba e-commerce deal
- Pace of economic growth slowed in first quarter: StatsCan
- Malaysia's Petronas to purchase equity stake in LNG Canada project
- Canada's daycare unlikely to be disrupted as obstacles to shakeups persist