Toronto stock market little changed as gains in industrials offset materials
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 11:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 11:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as gains in the industrials sector were offset by losses by the materials group.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.97 points at 16,130.56.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.37 points at 25,652.96. The S&P 500 index was up 3.20 points at 2,808.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.88 points at 7,649.26.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.58 cents US compared with an average of 74.55 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was down 47 cents at US$58.94 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 1.6 cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$17.90 at US$1,299.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.40 cents at US$2.88 a pound.
