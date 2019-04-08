Toronto stock market hits seven-month high on further rise in oil prices
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 4:27PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit a seven-month high by closing up slightly as oil prices rose to their highest level since November.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained 11.14 points to 16,407.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 83.97 points at 26,341.02. The S&P 500 index was up 3.03 points at 2,895.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.19 points at 7,953.88.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.05 cents US compared with an average of 74.70 cents US on Friday.
The May crude contract was up US$1.32 at US$64.40 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 4.4 cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$1,301.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 3.75 cents at US$2.93 a pound.
