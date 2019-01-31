

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index gained 8.5 per cent in January, fuelled by a surge in crude oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.05 points to 15,540.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.19 points at 24,999.67. The S&P 500 index was up 23.05 points at 2,704.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 98.66 points at 7,281.74.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at an average of 76.08 cents US compared with an average of 75.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was down 44 cents at US$53.79 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$1,325.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.7 cents at US$2.78 a pound.