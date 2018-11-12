Toronto stock market falls, led by energy weakness on drop in oil price
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 11:46PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 5:17PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell as the energy sector led declines on a further slump in the price of oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 24.62 points to 15,131.78.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 100.69 points to 25,286.49. The S&P 500 index was down 4.04 points at 2,722.18, while the Nasdaq composite was essentially flat at 7,200.88.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.52 cents US.
The December crude contract was down US$4.24 at US$55.69 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 31.3 cents at US$4.10 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.10 to US$1,201.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.05 cents at US$2.69 a pound.
