Toronto stock market falls as oil prices and energy stocks move lower
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:45PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10:39AM EST
TORONTO -- Losses in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline as U.S. markets also sank deep into the red in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 154.50 points at 14,916.51.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 362.66 points at 24,654.78. The S&P 500 index was down 28.4 points at 2,662.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 55.82 points at 6,972.66.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.57 cents US compared with an average of 75.89 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was down US$2.47 at US$54.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 15 cents US$4.55 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.30 at US$1,224.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.90 of a cent at US$2.79 a pound.
