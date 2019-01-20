

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index has extended its winning streak to the longest in almost five years despite data pointing to lower economic growth in China and around the world.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 50.33 points to 15,354.16.

U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.20 cents US compared with an average of 75.41 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 18 cents US in international trading at US$54.22 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 24.7 cents at US$3.23 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.00 at US$1,279.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.35 cents at US$2.68 a pound.