

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the price of oil moved lower and U.S. stocks sank into the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.12 of a point at 14,903.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 143.81 points at 23,858.11. The S&P 500 index was down 12.68 points at 2,583.96, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.91 points at 6,942.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.43 cents US compared with an average of 75.56 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was down 42 cents at US$52.17 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 7.7 cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.30 at US$1,290.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.05 cents at US$2.65 a pound.