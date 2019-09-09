

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower as gains in the energy sector were offset by losses in the technology and consumer sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.36 of a point at 16,494.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.12 points at 26,761.39. The S&P 500 index was down 17.45 points at 2,960.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 58.43 points at 8,029.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.07 cents US, up compared with an average of 76.02 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 62 cents at US$58.47 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 1.1 cents at US$2.596 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$1,503.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.10 cents at US$2.6165 a pound.