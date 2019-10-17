Toronto stock market edges higher, while U.S. stocks move up; loonie up
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 12:15PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher as gains in the materials sector offset losses in the financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets pushed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.96 points at 16,433.14.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.66 points at 27,039.64. The S&P 500 index was up 10.25 points at 2,999.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.27 points at 8,151.45.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was down 38 cents at US$52.98 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 4.3 cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,495.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$2.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019
