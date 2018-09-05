

The Canadian Press





Toronto's main stock market closed lower again Wednesday as investors watched for any signs of progress during a resumption of NAFTA talks by Canada and the United States.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.73 points to 16,137.57, adding to a 108.67-point decline on Friday and a 101.58 point drop on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.51 points to 25,974.99. The S&P 500 index was down 8.12 points to 2,888.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.07 points at 7,995.17.

The Canadian dollar traded down at 75.84 cents US compared with an average of 75.86 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down $1.15 at US$68.72 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 2.8 cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,201.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.8 cents at US$2.61 a pound.