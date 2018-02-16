Toronto stock index up, Wall Street mixed, as loonie moves lower
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.75 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 79.96 cents US.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 12:24AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 16, 2018 5:06PM EST
TORONTO -- Rising oil prices helped Canada's main stock index move higher, capping off a week of strong gains for North American markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.98 points to 15,452.64, led by the influential energy sector.
South of the border, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher after a see-sawing day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.01 points to 25,219.38. The S&P 500 index added 1.02 points to 2,732.22 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 16.96 points to 7,239.47.
The past week has seen the TSX recover roughly a third of its losses and Wall Street more than half, following a series of wild swings in early February.
The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.74 cents US, down 0.22 of a U.S. cent.
The April crude contract was up 38 cents to US$61.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up 90 cents to US$1,356.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.25 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
- Canada won't act in 'impulsive way' in response to U.S. tax cuts: Morneau
- Manitoba selects mix of organizations to handle marijuana retail sales
- Burnaby seeks appeal over tree cutting permits involving Trans Mountain pipeline
- TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline spill cleanup on schedule