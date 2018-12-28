Toronto stock index up slightly, U.S. markets down after big gains on Thursday
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 6:49AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 11:35AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was marginally higher in morning trading following a 385-point jump on Thursday after American markets staged a late-afternoon rally.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.15 points at 14,200.36 after 90 minutes of trading Friday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.85 points at 23,105.97. The S&P 500 index was down 1.99 points at 2,486.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.44 points at 6,568.05.
The Canadian dollar traded at 73.29 cents US, down compared with an average of 73.31 cents on Thursday.
The February crude contract was up seven cents at US$44.68 per barrel, and the February natural gas contract was down 19.6 cents at US$3.35 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down 70 cents at US$1,280.40, and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$2.68 per pound.
