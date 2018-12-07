Toronto stock index shows modest rebound as energy, cannabis shares lift
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 12:09AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 11:36AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up moderately Friday morning, with energy and cannabis companies providing some of the lift.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.37 points at 14,956.14, after declining nearly 246 points on Thursday to the lowest close in five weeks.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 310.22 points at 24,637.45. The S&P 500 index was down 27.72 points at 2,668.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 102.84 points at 7,085.42.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.23 cents US compared with an average of 74.60 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude contract was up $2.54 at US$54.03 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 12.7 cents at US$4.45 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up $7.30 at US$1,250.90 and the March copper contract was up one cent at $2.75 a pound.
