

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Major North American indices experienced steep drops Friday amid continued volatility.

The S&P/TSX composite index retreated 141.87 points to 14,795.13 despite being in positive territory earlier in the day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 558.72 points to 24,388.95. The S&P 500 index shed 62.87 points to 2,633.08 while the Nasdaq composite fell 219.01 points to 6,969.25.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.19 cents US compared with an average of 74.60 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract rose US$1.12 to US$52.61 per barrel and the January natural gas contract increased 16 cents to roughly US$4.49 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract gained US$9.00 to US$1,252.60 and the March copper contract advanced nearly two cents to about US$2.76 a pound.

