Toronto stock index, New York indices fall amid continued volatility
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 12:09AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 4:27PM EST
TORONTO -- Major North American indices experienced steep drops Friday amid continued volatility.
The S&P/TSX composite index retreated 141.87 points to 14,795.13 despite being in positive territory earlier in the day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 558.72 points to 24,388.95. The S&P 500 index shed 62.87 points to 2,633.08 while the Nasdaq composite fell 219.01 points to 6,969.25.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.19 cents US compared with an average of 74.60 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude contract rose US$1.12 to US$52.61 per barrel and the January natural gas contract increased 16 cents to roughly US$4.49 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract gained US$9.00 to US$1,252.60 and the March copper contract advanced nearly two cents to about US$2.76 a pound.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
