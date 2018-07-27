Toronto stock index hovers near break-even, loonie strengthens
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 11:28AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was hovering at the break-even point this morning.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.26 points to 16,456.99, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.01 points to 25,536.08. The S&P 500 index was down 6.76 points to 2,830.68 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 39.86 points to 7,812.32.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.57 cents US, up from Thursday's average value of 76.54 cents US.
The September crude contract was down 43 cents to US$69.18 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $1.30 to US$1,224.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.82 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trump claims U.S. is 'economic envy of the entire world'
- Premier Ford reportedly switching Ontario's pot retail rollout to private model
- Nebraska legal battle speeds up on proposed Keystone XL pipeline route
- Eurotunnel chaos as thousands of tickets are cancelled
- Canadians cut back on spending amid rising interest rates: poll