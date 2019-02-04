

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was slightly positive in morning trading, offsetting a moderate dip experienced at the end of last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.58 points at 15,552.89 after 90 minutes of trading. The Toronto benchmark fell 34.29 points on Friday after advancing 8.5 per cent in January, the month's best performance in 14 years.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.63 points at 25,027.26. The S&P 500 index was up 2.16 points at 2,708.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.73 points at 7,318.60.

The Canadian dollar traded at 76.19 cents US, down from Friday's average of 76.37 cents US, which the highest since Nov. 7.

The March crude contract was US$53.84 per barrel, down US$1.42, and the March natural gas contract was down 4.6 cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$1,317.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent at US$2.78 a pound.