TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell modestly in late-morning traded as broad-based weakness on the Toronto market outweighed strength in the materials sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.97 points to 16,335.58, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 164.52 points to 26,375.33. The S&P 500 index was up 10.18 points to 2,849.31 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 8.15 points to 7,468.44.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.99 cents US, up from an average price of 80.30 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude contract was up 59 cents to US$65.06 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$3.11 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$16.00 to US$1,352.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 10 cents to US$3.21 a pound.
