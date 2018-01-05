Toronto stock index down, loonie up on Statistics Canada jobs data
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 6:52AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 12:25PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto stock index fell in late-morning trading as the energy and materials sectors lost ground, while the loonie took flight after Canada's jobless rate hit a four-decade low.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.83 points to 16,341.11, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 52.54 points to 25,127.67. The S&P 500 index inched up 6.51 points to 2,730.50 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 36.59 points to 7,114.50.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.61 cents US, up from an average price of 79.90 cents US on Thursday.
The loonie's move higher came in the wake of a report by Statistics Canada that the economy created 78,600 net new jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in more than 40 years.
The February crude contract was down 58 cents to US$61.43 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down nine cents to US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was unchanged at US$1,319.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents to US$3.21 a pound.
