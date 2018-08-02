Toronto stock index continues moderate decline across multiple market sectors
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is pictured in Toronto on June 28, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index continued its downward trek Thursday morning, in a broad-based retreat across most market sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.39 points at 16,334.38 after 90 minutes of trading. The Stars Group online betting business, IGM Financial and Crew Energy had some of the biggest declines.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 160.35 points at 25,173.47. The S&P 500 index was down 6.6 points at 2,806.76 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.44 points at 7,721.72.
The Canadian dollar was at 76.83 cents, down from Wednesday's average of 76.91 cents US.
The September crude contract was up 72 cents at US$68.38 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 4.6 cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $4.40 at $1,223.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nearly two cents at $2.72 a pound.
