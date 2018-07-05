

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended lower as energy stocks weighed, while U.S. stock markets edged higher a day after they were closed for the July 4 holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 38.11 points at 16,266.61 as financials and materials stocks also slid.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 181.92 points at 24,356.74. The S&P 500 index ended up 23.39 points at 2,736.61 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 83.75 points at 7,586.43.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.17 cents US, up 0.08 of a US cent.

The August crude contract closed down $1.20 at US$72.94 per barrel and the August natural gas contract ended down three cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract closed up $5.30 at US$1,258.80 an ounce and the September copper contract ended down nine cents at US$2.83 a pound.