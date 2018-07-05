Toronto stock index closes down while U.S. markets edge higher; Loonie up
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 4:42PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended lower as energy stocks weighed, while U.S. stock markets edged higher a day after they were closed for the July 4 holiday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 38.11 points at 16,266.61 as financials and materials stocks also slid.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 181.92 points at 24,356.74. The S&P 500 index ended up 23.39 points at 2,736.61 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 83.75 points at 7,586.43.
The Canadian dollar averaged 76.17 cents US, up 0.08 of a US cent.
The August crude contract closed down $1.20 at US$72.94 per barrel and the August natural gas contract ended down three cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract closed up $5.30 at US$1,258.80 an ounce and the September copper contract ended down nine cents at US$2.83 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers
- June home sales slightly higher in the GTA compared to June 2017
- WTO rules in Canada's favour on dispute with U.S. on glossy paper duties
- Embraer joint venture with Boeing could make life tougher for Bombardier: analysts
- Food businesses look to cash in on post-pot cravings with weed-free munchies