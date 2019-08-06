Toronto stock benchmark down sharply following holiday; U.S. indexes up modestly
Joe McDonald , The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:05AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index is down sharply in its first trading since American markets plunged Monday due to rising tensions between the United States and China.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 220.59 points from Friday's close, at 16,051.07 in a broad-based decline.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.62 cents US, up slightly from an average of 75.61 cents US on Friday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.37 points at 25,807.11. The S&P 500 index was up 13.72 points at 2,858.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.72 points at 7,782.76.
The September crude contract was US$54.68, down one cent per barrel from Monday and the September natural gas contract was US$2.13, up 5.8 cents per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was at US$1,483.90 an ounce, up US$7.40 from Monday and the September copper contract was $2.56 a pound, up 1.8 cents.
