Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index hits record intra-day high, loonie lower
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 12:14AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 12:25PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit a record high in trading this morning, helped by gains in the materials and financial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.96 points to 16,174.99, after 90 minutes of trading, just off its record intra-day high set earlier in the morning at 16,187.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.75 points to 24,612.55. The S&P 500 index was up 5.84 points to 2,669.95 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 28.25 points to 6,890.57.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.79 cents US, up from an average price of 77.69 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was down seven cents to US$57.07 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$6.00 to US$1,247.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents to US$3.04 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Housing market expected to slow next year, but prices still forecast to rise
- Alberta chooses three companies to build four wind power projects in auction
- Trump condo prices dropping in New York City: report
- Canadian wireless prices still high by most standards but ISED sees positives
- As Canadians turn to electric cars, charging stations will boom: AddEnergie CEO