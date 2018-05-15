Toronto's main stock index up moderately, loonie down from Monday
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:39AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up moderately in mid-morning trading, while markets south of the border moved into the red.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.59 points to 16,129.20, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 199.21 points to 24,700.20. The S&P 500 index was down 19.05 points to 2,711.08 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 67.79 points to 7,343.53.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.60 cents US, down from Monday's average value of 78.28 cents US.
The June crude contract was down seven cents to US$70.89 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down $24.20 to US$1,294.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents to US$3.05 a pound.
