

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was up moderately this morning, extending a rally that began Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.63 points to 16,460.39, after 90 minutes of trading, with Air Canada, Loblaw and Linamar among those showing advances.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.82 points to 25,554.92. The S&P 500 index was down 3.84 points to 2,842.23 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 59.16 points to 7,873.08.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.44 cents US, up from Wednesday's average value of 76.41 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 24 cents to US$69.54 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up two cents to US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $6.30 to US$1,231.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent to US$2.81 a pound.