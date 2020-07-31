Toronto's main stock index shed more than 100 points as it was dragged down by the energy sector despite a boost to the price of oil.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 130.09 points to 16,169.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 114.67 points to 26,428.32. The S&P 500 index advanced 24.90 points to 3,271.12, while the Nasdaq composite rose by 157.46 points to 10,745.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.60 US cents compared with 74.45 on Thursday.

The September crude contract moved up 35 cents to US$40.27 per barrel and the September natural gas contract fell three cents to nearly US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract soared US$19.10 to US$1,985.90 an ounce and the September copper contract shed about five cents to nearly US$2.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.