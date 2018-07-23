

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed down slightly as gold and materials stocks weighed, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 14.62 points at 16,420.84 as energy stocks also dropped while financials rose.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended down 13.83 points at 25,044.29. The S&P 500 index closed up 5.15 points at 2,806.98 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 21.67 points at 7,841.87.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.01 cents US, down 0.08 of a US cent.

The September crude contract closed down 37 cents at US$67.89 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract ended down $5.50 at US$1,225.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent at US$2.75 a pound.