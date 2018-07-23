Toronto's main stock index down moderately, loonie slips
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 11:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down moderately in a broad decline led by resource stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.23 points to 16,404.23, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.54 points to 25,019.58. The S&P 500 index was down 1.03 points to 2,808.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 4.11 points to 7,816.09.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.07 cents US, down from Friday's average value of 76.09 cents US.
The September crude contract was up 40 cents to US$68.66 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down four cents to US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $6.20 to US$1,224.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent to US$2.75 a pound.
