

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended lower Friday after gaining ground earlier in the day, while U.S. markets had minor gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 6.30 points at 16,561.12 to dip from the record close a day earlier.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 94.52 points at 25,019.41. The S&P 500 index closed up 3.02 points at 2,801.31 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 2.06 points at 7,825.98, a record close.

The Canadian dollar averaged 75.92 cents US, down 0.03 of a US cent.

The August crude contract closed up 68 cents at US$71.01 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract ended down $5.40 at US$1,241.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.78 a pound.