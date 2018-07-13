Toronto market slips lower on subdued volumes, U.S. markets make minor gains
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 7:17AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 4:39PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended lower Friday after gaining ground earlier in the day, while U.S. markets had minor gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 6.30 points at 16,561.12 to dip from the record close a day earlier.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 94.52 points at 25,019.41. The S&P 500 index closed up 3.02 points at 2,801.31 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 2.06 points at 7,825.98, a record close.
The Canadian dollar averaged 75.92 cents US, down 0.03 of a US cent.
The August crude contract closed up 68 cents at US$71.01 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract ended down $5.40 at US$1,241.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.78 a pound.
