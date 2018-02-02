Toronto market posts triple-digit decline, U.S. stock markets also fall
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 12:59AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 11:56AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as U.S. markets also came under selling pressure.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 166.76 points to 15,694.16, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 297.43 points to 25,889.28. The S&P 500 index was down 24.34 points to 2,797.64 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 59.18 points to 7,326.68.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.69 cents US, down from an average price of 81.38 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was down 99 cents to US$64.81 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$15.50 to US$1,332.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents to US$3.17 a pound.
