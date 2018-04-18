Toronto market makes strong gains on BoC outlook, U.S. markets up slightly
The Bank of Canada maintained its rate at 1.25 per cent Wednesday.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 11:28AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index surged higher Wednesday after an optimistic economic growth outlook from the Bank of Canada, while U.S. markets made mild gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 180.08 points to 15,533.38, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.99 points to 24,807.62. The S&P 500 index was up 9.17 points to 2,715.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 20.50 points to 7,301.60.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.39 cents US, down from Tuesday's average value of 79.67 cents US.
The June crude contract was up $1.38 to US$67.89 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents to US$2.78 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up $2.90 to US$1,352.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents to US$3.15 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- B.C. says it will file pipeline reference case in Appeal Court by April 30
- Toronto market makes strong gains on BoC outlook, U.S. markets up slightly
- Saskatchewan premier says his province will also table oil ban bill
- Bitcoin heist suspect has likely fled to Sweden: Iceland
- Roots stock jumps to a new high after Q4 sales, adjusted earnings beat estimates