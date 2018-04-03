

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The materials sector weighed on Canada's main stock index which moved lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets bounced back after posting big losses Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.53 points to 15,185.92, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 247.95 points to 23,892.14. The S&P 500 index was up 21.84 points to 2,603.72 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 58.60 points to 6,928.72.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.15 cents US, up from an average price of 77.47 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 41 cents to US$63.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$13.50 to US$1,333.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged at US$3.05 a pound.