Toronto market higher despite losses in energy sector on lower oil price
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 1:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 11:33AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy sector as the price of oil slipped lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.16 points to 15,816.79, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.13 points to 24,338.19. The S&P 500 index was down 4.22 points to 2,668.41 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 13.41 points to 7,251.80.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.10 cents US, down from an average value of 77.74 cents US on Monday.
The June crude contract was down 89 cents to US$69.84 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$5.40 to US$1,308.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents to US$3.04 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Scotiabank raises 5-year fixed mortgage rate, following peers
- CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slows in April compared with March
- Hydro One, Avista merger approved by U.S. FCC
- Royal Dutch Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural Resources
- Uncertainty over marine protection areas hurts offshore investment: N.L. premier