Toronto market edges ups as U.S. stocks higher; loonie moves lower
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:12AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:12PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets surged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.31 points to 15,273.21, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 256.25 points to 24,445.70. The S&P 500 index was up 20.71 points to 2,662.90 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 72.95 points to 7,141.98.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.34 cents US, down from an average value of 79.47 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was down 68 cents to US$66.14 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.67 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$18.10 to US$1,341.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents to US$3.06 a pound.
